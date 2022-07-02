Setting the scene at Village Green
It takes months of planning, years of experience, nerves of steel and a precise logistical timetable to pull off the Village Green, a staple of the annual National Arts Festival (NAF) in Makhanda.
Organiser extraordinaire and director of the Village Green, Selina White, who has been at the helm of arranging the Green for the past 23 years, said it was a mammoth task but also a gratifying experience...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.