Setting the scene at Village Green

Premium By Devon Koen -

It takes months of planning, years of experience, nerves of steel and a precise logistical timetable to pull off the Village Green, a staple of the annual National Arts Festival (NAF) in Makhanda.



Organiser extraordinaire and director of the Village Green, Selina White, who has been at the helm of arranging the Green for the past 23 years, said it was a mammoth task but also a gratifying experience...