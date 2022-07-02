New regulations could hamstring SA orange exports to Europe

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



A two degree drop in temperature may not sound like much, but for the SA citrus industry it’s another body blow after being battered by one challenge after the other over the last two years.



This comes after the European Union’s standing committee on plant, animal, food and feed (SCOPAFF) introduced new cold storage and shipping regulations that require SA oranges to be shipped at lower temperatures than before...