Councillor survives bloody shooting after would-be killer’s gun jams

Premium By Riaan Marais -

Kirkwood ANC ward councillor Mandile Payi was in his lounge on Thursday night when an unidentified man walked through his front door and pointed a gun at him.



The intruder pulled the trigger three times, with no shots going off, but as Payi tried to flee, the gun fired and the bullet struck him in the stomach...