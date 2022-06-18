Woman braves pit bull’s jaws to save child
Unsung hero in agony in hospital after shielding girl’s body from enraged animal
Hailed a hero, a Gqeberha woman is in hospital after putting her life on the line for a complete stranger when she launched herself on top of an 11-year-old girl who was being mauled by a pit bull in Gelvan Park.
The 36-year-old risked life and limb to save little Kaitlin Steyn from having more than just a piece of her ear ripped off during the savage attack...
