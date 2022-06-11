Nelson Mandela Bay sculptor’s ode to wood unlocked

NMU Business School showcases artworks given impetus by lockdown

Premium Siyamtanda Capa

Senior Politics Reporter



Merging a skill that had been passed onto him by his carpenter grandfather and honed by years of studying sculpture at Nelson Mandela University, a Gqeberha artist has put together a collection of expressive abstract wooden sculpture pieces as an ode to wood.



When the world was forced to stay indoors due to Covid-19, NMU lecturer Michael Wedderburn, 35, threw himself into his work to escape the turmoil...