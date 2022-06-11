Education department’s shocking delay has negative effect on Sapphire pupils

It has been eight months since an ablution facility at Sapphire Road Primary School in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha, burnt down.

And for eight months more than 1,000 pupils have been forced to share the one remaining ablution facility.

Pupils have been attending school on a rotational basis since March, with boys one day and girls the next, but the rotation has had a negative effect as the academic performance has dropped, with pupils falling behind on the syllabus.

And now the parents of the 1,120 pupils have had enough.

This week the frustrated parents, led by school governing body (SGB) members, shut the doors to the ailing school, barring pupils and teachers from entering the premises until the department of education intervenes.

SGB chair Simpiwe Waka said they had tried to engage with education department officials.

“We are not protesting because we have nothing to do or because we are enjoying this,” he said.

“This is a worry and a strain for teachers and pupils.

“We can’t have more than 1,000 pupils sharing just one ablution block.”