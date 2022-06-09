Only one toilet block for 1,120 pupils
Irate parents lock down Sapphire Road Primary School in Bethelsdorp, saying education department is dragging its heels on issue
Parents of pupils at Sapphire Road Primary School in Bethelsdorp, where more than 1,000 children were forced to share one ablution facility, protested outside the school on Wednesday, barring pupils and teachers from entering the premises. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.