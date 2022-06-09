Only one toilet block for 1,120 pupils

Irate parents lock down Sapphire Road Primary School in Bethelsdorp, saying education department is dragging its heels on issue

Premium By Yolanda Palezweni -





Parents of pupils at Sapphire Road Primary School in Bethelsdorp, where more than 1,000 children were forced to share one ablution facility, protested outside the school on Wednesday, barring pupils and teachers from entering the premises. ..