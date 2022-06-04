Bay coach’s Swim Safe manual, especially for rural children, to be presented to WHO
The best way to prevent drowning is learning how to swim.
With this in mind, a Gqeberha swimming coach, in partnership with an international non-profit organisation, has produced a manual to help teach children, particularly those in rural areas, about water safety...
