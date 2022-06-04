Steve Hofmeyr faces music in Bay court over LGBTQI+ post

SAHRC plans to take action against singer after controversial remarks on social media

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



SA singer Steve Hofmeyr’s public remarks about the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI+) community could see him dedicating 20 hours’ service to an organisation which promotes the very community he allegedly ridiculed.



The Afrikaans star’s controversial utterances have once again landed him in trouble — this time with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) which has taken him to the Equality Court to demand a public apology and a R500,000 penalty...