When the heart of the Klein Karoo is all the rage

Premium By Elaine King -

The time is fast approaching for residents of the Eastern Cape, Garden Route and Western Cape to head to the heart of the Klein Karoo for the Calitzdorp Expressed festival.



Held from June 17 to 19 in the little town of Calitzdorp, interest in the annual event has again been considerable — so much so the organisers have warned that accommodation will soon dry up...