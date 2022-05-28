PE Women’s Club legacy sustained with NMU bursary
Members recall decades of memories and friendships forged through a range of activities
After 86 years of forging friendships, learning new skills and making memories, the PE Women’s Club (PEWC) has decided to shut its doors.
However, its memory and name will live on in a bursary it will offer to a woman postgraduate student at Nelson Mandela University...
