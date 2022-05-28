×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Nelson Mandela Bay artists ready for Makhanda after two-year gap

Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 28 May 2022

Several Gqeberha artists will be heading to Frontier Country to perform at the National Arts Festival, two years since they last took to the live stage in Makhanda.  

The 11-day festival returns to full strength following a strictly virtual show in 2020 and a hybrid one in 2021. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...

Most Read