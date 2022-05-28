No wasted opportunity for Idutywa entrepreneur

Mandlenkosi and Nokuthulo Nkosi hailed at Bay event for inspirational cleanup efforts

By Guy Rogers

When Mandlenkosi Nkosi lost his job and began pushing a trolley around the East Rand looking for recyclables, he never dreamed he would one day own a booming waste recovery business employing 100 people across two provinces.



Having established himself in Gauteng, Nkosi, 53, has returned to his birthplace, Idutywa, to start a recycling network linking villages and coastal hotels with the aim of solving Mbhashe Municipality’s illegal dumping problem...