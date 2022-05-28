No wasted opportunity for Idutywa entrepreneur
Mandlenkosi and Nokuthulo Nkosi hailed at Bay event for inspirational cleanup efforts
When Mandlenkosi Nkosi lost his job and began pushing a trolley around the East Rand looking for recyclables, he never dreamed he would one day own a booming waste recovery business employing 100 people across two provinces.
Having established himself in Gauteng, Nkosi, 53, has returned to his birthplace, Idutywa, to start a recycling network linking villages and coastal hotels with the aim of solving Mbhashe Municipality’s illegal dumping problem...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.