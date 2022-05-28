Gqeberha’s ‘Prince Harry’ shares a spot of tea with the queen

By Lynn Spence

It has been said that lifting your pinky in the air when drinking tea makes you appear elegant and regal — add to it the Queen of England and royals Prince William and Kate and it becomes a garden party you will never forget.



For Gqeberha resident Harrison Nash, who was invited to Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Garden Party in recognition of the British Empire Medal (BEM) bestowed on him in 2020, what many have only experienced by watching shows like Bridgerton became a reality...