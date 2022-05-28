Gqeberha’s ‘Prince Harry’ shares a spot of tea with the queen
It has been said that lifting your pinky in the air when drinking tea makes you appear elegant and regal — add to it the Queen of England and royals Prince William and Kate and it becomes a garden party you will never forget.
For Gqeberha resident Harrison Nash, who was invited to Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Garden Party in recognition of the British Empire Medal (BEM) bestowed on him in 2020, what many have only experienced by watching shows like Bridgerton became a reality...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.