Are boom gates the answer amid Nelson Mandela Bay crime wave?

After two violent home invasions, residents want to control access to Walmer enclave

Premium By Riaan Marais -

Fed-up with crime in Gqeberha — particularly in Walmer — a secluded community in Alcock Road is looking to introduce boom gates, manned by private security, to control access in and out the street.



This comes after two recent attacks in which four people were assaulted and tied up in their homes...