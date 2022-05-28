Are boom gates the answer amid Nelson Mandela Bay crime wave?
After two violent home invasions, residents want to control access to Walmer enclave
Fed-up with crime in Gqeberha — particularly in Walmer — a secluded community in Alcock Road is looking to introduce boom gates, manned by private security, to control access in and out the street.
This comes after two recent attacks in which four people were assaulted and tied up in their homes...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.