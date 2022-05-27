‘I wish Jesus would take away people who lie,’ says young rape victim’s sister

Premium By Devon Koen -

An 11-year-old girl has told the high court in Gqeberha that she knew the man who allegedly raped her younger sister was drunk at the time because “his eyes were red and he could not walk straight”.



The alleged rape took place at the girls’ Joe Slovo West home during the early hours of October 26 2020...