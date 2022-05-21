Security guard fighting for life after Kirkwood mayhem

Nicolas Werwey suffered life-threatening head injuries during brutal assault

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



A month may have passed since the fiery clash between farmers and their workers in Kirkwood, but one man is still fighting for his life in hospital after being caught up in the mayhem and severely assaulted.



Nicolas Werwey, 48, a security guard deployed to assist on the ground where violent protests flared up over a wage dispute, sustained life-threatening head injuries — and now all his fiancée can do is pray that he pulls through...