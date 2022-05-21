Excitement builds for jampacked Knysna Festival programme

Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



Get ready to sip on bubbly and shuck back some aphrodisiacs as the Knysna Oyster Festival returns.



The festival will again be treating visitors to an array of events during the day, starting on July 1, and it promises to not only indulge wine lovers, but satisfy food fundis and even satiate an appetite for adrenaline junkies. ..