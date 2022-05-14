Numsa suspends Eastern Cape chair and secretary
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has suspended its Eastern Cape regional chair, Andile Bloko, and secretary Mziyanda Twani ahead of the upcoming national congress in June.
Bloko, who is also the SA Federation of Trade Unions provincial leader, was suspended on May 4 and Twani on April 25 by the union’s general secretary, Irvin Jim...
