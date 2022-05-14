Longtime residents of J-Bay caravan park facing eviction

About 15 families living in a caravan park near Jeffreys Bay are facing possible eviction and relocation after setting up their homes at the camping ground more than 10 years ago.



Living in tents and other makeshift structures at the overgrown Aston Bay Caravan Park, the families insist it is the best place for them to stay because the relocation would result in them moving 28km away — far from work and schools. ..