Frustrated parents shut Nelson Mandela Bay primary school gates
“Why must it always come to this?”
This was the question posed by irate parents of Papenkuil Primary School pupils as they locked its gate and took to the streets in protest on Friday for their children’s rights to quality education...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.