Why DA doesn’t want to lead in Nelson Mandela Bay
Zille cites uncertainty over speaker and city manager, water crisis and 10-party coalition as stumbling blocks
The DA is reluctant to make a play to take control of Nelson Mandela Bay given uncertainty about the speaker position and an impasse on who controls the administration.
Another issue raised during a DA caucus meeting on Thursday was that the party’s image could be dented if it was unable to stop large parts of the city from running out of water by the end of May...
