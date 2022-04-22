×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Rich history exchanged in Gqeberha-Jacksonville partnership

Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
22 April 2022

A history book exchange will see South Africans travel to Jacksonville in Florida through the flip of a page.

Equally, US citizens will get to explore SA’s rich history...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read