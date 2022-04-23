We’ll show Zim no mercy, says Lubbe

SA A and Warriors all-rounder suggests squad eyeing series clean sweep

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Top-order batsman Wihan Lubbe says SA A won’t make it easy for the Zimbabwe XI as the sides prepare to face off in two limited-overs series, starting in Harare next week.



The Gbets Warriors all-rounder, who has made two T20 international appearances for the Proteas, said though the domestic season ended recently, the players were keen to get more game time before the off-season. ..