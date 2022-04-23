Activist wears black to speak up for voiceless
In her quest to create awareness about the scourge of gender-based violence, Jaasirah Akomolafe, 44, wants young girls to realise they have a voice — and they must use it.
Growing up in Bloemendal and Sanctor, in Gqeberha’s northern areas, the Brymore widow and mom of four regularly witnessed how women were abused and how young girls fell prey to devious older men...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.