Protesting workers burn farms in Kirkwood
Sections of farms were set alight in Kirkwood this week by protesting farm workers demanding wage increases and a cap on the number of foreigners employed in the region.
A large group of farm workers stopped traffic and closed roads on Wednesday and Thursday after claims that their demands for a wage increase to R30 per hour and a 30% limit on hiring of foreigners had fallen on deaf ears...
