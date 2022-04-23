Protesting workers burn farms in Kirkwood

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



Sections of farms were set alight in Kirkwood this week by protesting farm workers demanding wage increases and a cap on the number of foreigners employed in the region.



A large group of farm workers stopped traffic and closed roads on Wednesday and Thursday after claims that their demands for a wage increase to R30 per hour and a 30% limit on hiring of foreigners had fallen on deaf ears...