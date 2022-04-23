Almost two decades on and Mthatha-born actress remains a fan favourite

Sodlaka among Eastern Cape personalities nominated for Mzansi viewers’ awards

By Zamandulo Malonde

Even after 16 years of gracing SA film and TV screens with her inimitable talent, Eastern Cape actress Zikhona Sodlaka remains a fan favourite.



Sodlaka, lauded for her portrayal of the notorious and bubbly character of Mandisa on popular Showmax original telenovela, The Wife, is among scores of famous personalities nominated for the 2022 DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards (DMVCA)...