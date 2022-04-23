×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Almost two decades on and Mthatha-born actress remains a fan favourite

Sodlaka among Eastern Cape personalities nominated for Mzansi viewers’ awards

Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 23 April 2022

Even after 16 years of gracing SA film and TV screens with her inimitable talent, Eastern Cape actress Zikhona Sodlaka remains a fan favourite. 

Sodlaka, lauded for her portrayal of the notorious and bubbly character of Mandisa on popular Showmax original telenovela, The Wife, is among scores of famous personalities nominated for the 2022 DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards (DMVCA)...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read