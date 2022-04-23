Investment lifeline saves thousands of jobs

Bay manufacturer able to stay in the black thanks to R297m boost

A combined investment of almost R300m will ensure that Orion Engineered Carbons remains plugged into the Bay’s automotive value chain.



As a result of the arrangement, involving the company, the Coega Development Corporation (CDC), the department of trade & industry and the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), thousands of jobs, including downstream positions in other parts of SA, are likely to be saved...