Humewood streaker gives Nelson Mandela Bay residents an eyeful

Beachfront motorists in Gqeberha saw way more than they bargained for on Wednesday afternoon when a man, wearing nothing but his birthday suit, came strolling down the road into peak traffic.



Within minutes, videos and pictures of the naked man flooded social media as passing motorists, joggers and even a drone captured footage of him walking in the middle of the road...