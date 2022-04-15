Full Nooitgedacht benefits still months away

Dams dangerously low as work on Bay’s water works lifeline continues

By Guy Rogers -

It will be a further 3½ months before the expanded section of the Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works is completely integrated.



Nelson Mandela Bay’s dams are still perilously low, at a combined level of 13.83% on Wednesday, and consumption remains unacceptably high at an average of 278 megalitres (ML) a day...