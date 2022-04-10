A WORD IN THE HAND: RE

Remind me why we’re back here — or never mind, it’s just a revolution

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Deputy features editor: Sunday Times



Those who still relish the feel of paper in their hands might have noticed that on Sunday I wrote about the conglomeration of English words that begin with “con”.



There is another pre-participle, if that’s the right word (it isn’t), that takes up dozens of dictionary phrases, and that is “re”...