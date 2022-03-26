Your Weekend

Municipal bosses butt heads over city manager’s office

Cracks in coalition widening as Qaba, Nqwazi both insist they rightfully occupy position

Premium
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter
26 March 2022

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality staff have been threatened with insubordination charges and disciplinary action as a battle rages between Noxolo Nqwazi and Anele Qaba on who should be sitting in the city manager’s chair.

Officials are even being given instructions by both municipal bosses, who are in the midst of a mighty showdown...

Most Read