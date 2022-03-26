Locust threat to Eastern Cape citrus regions
Farmers losing battle as swarms head towards Bay, close in on Patensie, Kirkwood
Locust swarms continue to terrorise Eastern Cape farmers, with billions of the insects now headed for Nelson Mandela Bay.
Should the swarms not be brought under control soon, one of SA’s biggest citrus-producing regions could be in serious danger...
