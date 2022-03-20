MBDA unveils project to attract visitors to St Peter’s

New R6m development to breathe life into historic South End ruins

By Guy Rogers

A new R6m development project is set to begin adjacent to St Peter’s in South End to “activate” the preservation work already done on the historic church.



Speaking at a function at the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) headquarters in Lower Valley Road this week, operations executive Debbie Hendricks said the project would comprise heritage, social, environmental and commercial elements...