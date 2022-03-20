Good times now a distant memory at gutted Allanridge Civic

Kariega’s ‘Carnegie Hall’ a sorry sight after two-year theft frenzy

Gone but never forgotten — that is the sentiment among people who once danced, laughed and sang at the Allanridge Civic Centre in Kariega, which has been gutted by vandals.



It was described as Kariega’s Carnegie Hall because of its capacity to hold concerts and events, but Kamesh residents have watched helplessly as it has been stripped apart...