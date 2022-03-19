Virtual tours give tourists a taste of province’s top destinations

By Zamandulo Malonde -

With the aim to give potential visitors a “feel” for the province before they even visit, the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism’s interactive virtual tour platform offers a solution to the various challenges faced by tourists planning to explore the Home of Legends.



Potential tourists can now experience a detailed 360° virtual tour to help them plan a visit to 15 of the province’s tourism attractions, as well as two of its international convention centres at the Boardwalk in Gqeberha and the East London ICC. ..