Virtual tours give tourists a taste of province’s top destinations
With the aim to give potential visitors a “feel” for the province before they even visit, the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism’s interactive virtual tour platform offers a solution to the various challenges faced by tourists planning to explore the Home of Legends.
Potential tourists can now experience a detailed 360° virtual tour to help them plan a visit to 15 of the province’s tourism attractions, as well as two of its international convention centres at the Boardwalk in Gqeberha and the East London ICC. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.