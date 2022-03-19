Your Weekend

Response still murky on Nelson Mandela Bay’s water quality — DA

By Siyamtanda Capa - 19 March 2022

Reservoirs in Nelson Mandela Bay will be doused with chorine once a week to try to prevent discolouration and poor water quality.

However, residents should brace themselves for murky supply for a while, water and sanitation boss Joseph Tsatsire warned at a joint public health and infrastructure portfolio committee on Friday. ..

