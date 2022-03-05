One old car kick-starts collection of more than 50 vintage vehicles

Premium Ntsikelelo Qoyo

Politics Reporter



In 2014, from sheer nostalgia, Hannes van Jaarsveld decided to purchase a 1983 Mercedes-Benz 123 series because it reminded him of his first car.



Today, Van Jaarsveld has an impressive collection of more than 50 classic and vintage cars displayed at his family-owned venture, Recollection Rides Museum, in Graaff-Reinet...