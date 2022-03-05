Tourists flock to upgraded Baviaanskloof Heritage Site

Premium By Zamandulo Malonde -

Tourists visiting the Baviaanskloof World Heritage Site are up for an informative and adventurous treat after the multimillion-rand upgrade of the Leopard Trail hikers’ huts and official opening of the Baviaanskloof interpretative Centre.



The facility was unveiled by deputy tourism minister Fish Mahlalela on Thursday...