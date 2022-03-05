Grant millions on the line as Bay council again fails to pass adjustment budget

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa and Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

Critical water and infrastructure projects in Nelson Mandela Bay’s informal settlements could be delayed if the municipality fails to adopt the 2021-2022 adjustment budget on Monday.



This has left R81.7m, which forms part of a R316m grant, hanging in the balance after the council failed to pass the adjustment budget on Friday. ..