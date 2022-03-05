Grant millions on the line as Bay council again fails to pass adjustment budget
Critical water and infrastructure projects in Nelson Mandela Bay’s informal settlements could be delayed if the municipality fails to adopt the 2021-2022 adjustment budget on Monday.
This has left R81.7m, which forms part of a R316m grant, hanging in the balance after the council failed to pass the adjustment budget on Friday. ..
