Gqeberha barber uses his skills to pay it forward

Simtembile Mgidi

General Reporter



When barber Yandisa Sihlobo started cutting hair in Lusikisiki, he was struggling to make ends meet.



He then made the bold decision to move to Gqeberha where he has a growing client base but those he values most barely reach his shoulder and don't pay him a cent for his services...