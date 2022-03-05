D-Day for dire Fish River pollution
Chris Hani municipality says it’s complying with court order to report on remedial steps
The Fish River sewage pollution saga could take a positive new turn — or not — after an order handed down by the high court in Makhanda.
The Chris Hani district municipality was ordered by the court in November to deliver a report by March 4 detailing how it would fix the chronic sewage spills which have been negatively affecting the environment and communities in the area since they began in 2019. ..
