D-Day for dire Fish River pollution

Chris Hani municipality says it’s complying with court order to report on remedial steps

By Guy Rogers - 05 March 2022

The Fish River sewage pollution saga could take a positive new turn — or not —  after an order handed down by the high court in Makhanda.

The Chris Hani district municipality was ordered by the court in November to deliver a report by March 4 detailing how it would fix the chronic sewage spills which have been negatively affecting the environment and communities in the area since they began in 2019.  ..

