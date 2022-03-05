Criminals violating the sanctity of Langa churches

No respect or safety as church items are stolen and fires made inside the buildings

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



The sanctity of the church has been violated and the community of Langa is left wondering where anyone is safe if not at church.



Several churches along the main access route into Langa Township in Kariega, some of them among the oldest in Nelson Mandela Bay, bear the signs of criminal activity...