Families heartbroken after best friends drown
Swartkops River claims lives of two young Kariega boys
When a young boy from KwaLanga found himself in trouble trying to swim across the Swartkops River on Sunday, his best friend came to his aid.
But tragedy struck when both boys disappeared under the water and their friends ran away in fear...
