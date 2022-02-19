Hawks get talons into Ndlambe over desalination tender

By Guy Rogers and Riaan Marais

The Hawks have seized procurement documents from the Ndlambe municipality in connection with a desalination project and suspected corrupt tenders worth R20m.



Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed the raid on the Ndlambe municipal building in Port Alfred on Friday, after Hawks officials were spotted entering the Causeway Street building with forensic bags — and then leaving some time later armed with documents...