Rogue SMMEs likely to shut down municipal projects, warns business committee

Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
19 February 2022

The  Bay Local Business Committee has warned that Nelson Mandela Bay municipality projects will be shut down by disgruntled SMMEs as they can no longer be controlled.

Bay Local Business Committee secretary-general Masixole Mashelele said the failure to replace SK Business Consultants (SKBC) had created the problem...

