New plan for billboards urging residents to save water
Municipality and corporate sector forge a partnership to help drive campaigns
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and the municipality have partnered to get the metro’s drought billboards back on track — but the water consumption details for different areas have been scrapped.
As part of a drought awareness campaign, businesses have been challenged to take up one of 47 billboards in the metro that now remind residents to save water...
