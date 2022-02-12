Your Weekend

New plan for billboards urging residents to save water

Municipality and corporate sector forge a partnership to help drive campaigns

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 12 February 2022

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and the municipality have partnered to get the metro’s drought billboards back on track — but the water consumption details for different areas have been scrapped.

As part of a drought awareness campaign, businesses have been challenged to take up one of 47 billboards in the metro that now remind residents to save water...

