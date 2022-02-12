Domestic worker mauled in terrifying pit bull attack
Climbing on top of a roof and pouring boiling water on a raging pit bull was the only way to save a domestic worker from being mauled to death by the dog in Kwazakhele on Friday.
Neighbours were startled by the woman’s cries for help at about 9.45am when the pit bull attacked and dragged her back and forth between the house and garage where she is employed...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.