Domestic worker mauled in terrifying pit bull attack

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



Climbing on top of a roof and pouring boiling water on a raging pit bull was the only way to save a domestic worker from being mauled to death by the dog in Kwazakhele on Friday.



Neighbours were startled by the woman’s cries for help at about 9.45am when the pit bull attacked and dragged her back and forth between the house and garage where she is employed...