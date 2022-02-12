Angie accused of violating pupils’ human rights

Parents of rundown Bethelsdorp school file criminal complaint against minister

Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



Irate parents who shut down a Bethelsdorp primary school this week because of its deplorable state, marched to the police station on Friday to report a criminal complaint against basic education minister Angie Motshekga, saying she had violated their children’s rights to a good education.



Flanked by community activists Christian Martin and chief Crawford Fraser, the parents had earlier padlocked Greenville Primary School and condemned it as a danger zone...