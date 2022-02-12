Angie accused of violating pupils’ human rights
Parents of rundown Bethelsdorp school file criminal complaint against minister
Irate parents who shut down a Bethelsdorp primary school this week because of its deplorable state, marched to the police station on Friday to report a criminal complaint against basic education minister Angie Motshekga, saying she had violated their children’s rights to a good education.
Flanked by community activists Christian Martin and chief Crawford Fraser, the parents had earlier padlocked Greenville Primary School and condemned it as a danger zone...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.