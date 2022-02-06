A WORD IN THE HAND: WORDLE

SUE DE GROOT | Chasing the dopamine high of Wordle hi-fives? Try the word ‘rehab’

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Premium Sue de Groot

Deputy features editor: Sunday Times



Those whose words prove worth claim zilch.



Okay, I admit (five letters) that is a pretty lame sentence with which to begin (five letters) a column. ..